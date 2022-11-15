Editorial | Letters Letter: Windward side could get extended-stay hotels Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ah, yes. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is such a disappointment, showing his allegiance and paying off his backers in spades. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ah, yes. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is such a disappointment, showing his allegiance and paying off his backers in spades. The rollout of limited service/extended-stay hotels in non-resort communities and neighborhoods is the polar opposite of the issues that brought us Bill 41 (“Growing trend in lodging,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Nov. 12). I’m sure Larry Bartley and others who fought so hard against owner- occupied rentals in communities will be thrilled when the first extended-stay Hyatt or Residence Inn breaks ground on the Windward side (“Community groups join short-term rental federal court lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20). Now we get it. Clearly, these were not unintended consequences. Andrea Bell Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: We need housing, not more hotel development