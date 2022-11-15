Letter: Windward side could get extended-stay hotels

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ah, yes. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is such a disappointment, showing his allegiance and paying off his backers in spades. The rollout of limited service/extended-stay hotels in non-resort communities and neighborhoods is the polar opposite of the issues that brought us Bill 41 (“Growing trend in lodging,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Nov. 12).

I’m sure Larry Bartley and others who fought so hard against owner- occupied rentals in communities will be thrilled when the first extended-stay Hyatt or Residence Inn breaks ground on the Windward side (“Community groups join short-term rental federal court lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20).

Now we get it. Clearly, these were not unintended consequences.

Andrea Bell

Kailua

