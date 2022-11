Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Health’s new anti-smoking campaign, “Nicotine Brain Explained,” has been launched, just ahead of Thursday’s annual Great American Smokeout effort. It aims to counter decades of deceptive marketing that depicts tobacco as a stress reliever; as well as misconceptions that vape products have little to no nicotine, which they do and is highly addictive.

E-cigarette use is particularly high among Hawaii teens. So expect this campaign, and the related science, to go before the 2023 Legislature amid a renewed push to prohibit sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products.