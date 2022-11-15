The best of both worlds
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
So ‘shell’-fish A Tristan lobster tail served over Forbidden Rice is finished with a pour of rich lobster bisque
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Smoked romaine with truffle vinaigrette
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pork chop with butternut squash puree and poached pear
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pavlova with passion fruit caramel and passion fruit caviar
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ora King salmon
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Berry-yuzu cheese parfait
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree