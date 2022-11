Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Murphy’s Bar & Grill hosts its 11th annual Turkey Tailgate today (Nov. 16) to commemorate its 35th anniversary. The in-person turkey drive and online fundraising event will benefit Hawaii Foodbank.

The community can drop off turkey donations at Murphy’s Bar & Grill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of Merchant Street and Nuuanu Avenue. Those unable to make it to the event can still offer their support by making an online donation now through Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24). A $10 donation can provide food for more than 20 individual meals, and a $25 donation can sponsor a family’s holiday dinner.

For more information or to make a Turkey Tailgate donation, visit igfn.us/f/414m/n.

A thanksgiving masterpiece

Spend your Thanks-giving at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, where executive chef Jonathan Mizukami brings his culinary vision to the table with a Grand Tasting Thanksgiving five-course dinner at Hoku’s ($225) and a Thanksgiving brunch buffet at Plumeria Beach House ($115 for adults; $49 for children 6-12 years old). Or, you can enjoy the Complete Thanksgiving To Go and dine in the comfort of your own home. The flavorful feast comprises a fresh turkey and an array of sides, including a family recipe from chef Mizukami himself. The meal serves six to eight people and costs $550.

Visit kahalaresort.com/2022thanksgiving to order the takeout meal, or to make reservations at either Hoku’s or Plumeria Beach House.

Enhance your movie experience

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in theaters Nov. 11 and Consolidated Theatres’ culinary team, led by chef Adrienne Ishizu, has concocted some thematic treats to enhance the movie experience. The exclusive menu items offered at select locations include the Vibranium popcorn mix made with crushed Oreos and purple sugar crystals, the Berbere-spiced chicken flatbread and the Berbere-spiced chicken bowl, which is served with a side of rice and creamy coleslaw.

The company also offers a special selection of beverages such as the ube milkshake topped with chocolate drizzle and purple sugar crystals, and for guests 21 and older, the ube boozy shake and “heart-shaped herb” cocktail.

Indulge in these delectable treats now, as they are only available until Nov. 20. For tickets and showtimes, visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

Celebrate the ‘holidaze’

On Nov. 25, Prince Waikiki kicks off its annual “Holidaze” season with a series of local artisan pop-ups, festive dining menus at the hotel’s 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, light tours on the Holly Jolly Waikiki Trolley and Hawaii’s exclusive Sippin’ Santa tiki-themed holiday pop-up bar.

Through Dec. 31, Prince Waikiki’s lobby will be transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with festive décor that leads into the entrance into the Sippin’ Santa pop-up experience. There, guests will be presented with an assortment of festive craft cocktails including the Kris Kringle Colada, Island of Misfit Toys and the signature Sippin’ Santa. Live local musical performances will be held each night.

Follow the festivities on social media@sippinsantaprincewaikiki.