This pasta is comfort food

This comforting pasta dish tastes great warm, right off the heat, as well as cold, straight from the fridge, making it a top contender for lunch. The deeply savory sun-dried tomato and basil vinaigrette marinates the chicken, to keep it tender when stir-fried, and doubles as a sauce for the orzo and feta.

Chicken and Orzo with Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

• 8 sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, plus 6 tablespoons oil from the jar

• 2 cups tightly packed fresh basil leaves

• 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 1 large tomato, cut into 1/2-inch dice

• 1 pound orzo

• 1 (4-ounce) block feta, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Directions:

In a food processor, blitz the sun-dried tomatoes and their oil, the basil, vinegar, red-pepper flakes, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Transfer half of this vinaigrette to a medium bowl, add the chicken and turn to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate the chicken for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.

While the chicken marinates, transfer the rest of the vinaigrette to a large bowl. Add the diced tomato and toss.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the orzo and cook until al dente, stirring occasionally. Drain the orzo and transfer it to the bowl with the tomato; toss to combine.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken with its marinade and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden on all sides and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer the cooked chicken and all of its juices to the orzo. Add the feta and toss to combine. Taste and add more salt as desired. Serve warm or at room temperature, or refrigerate, covered, and enjoy cold for up to 4 days.

Total time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes’ marinating, serves 4.