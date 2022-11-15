Prep football top 10: Still no doubt, Kahuku No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a 14th week in a row, Kahuku is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The OIA champions have been a unanimous choice by the panel of coaches and media for the past 13 weeks. Their defense of the Open Division state championship resumes Friday against OIA rival Campbell.

In the other semifinal, ILH champion Punahou battles OIA runner-up Mililani, also at John Kauinana Stadium.

The Top 10 had some changes this week as Waipahu moved up to No. 6, swapping slots with Kapolei. Waipahu (10-1) rallied for a 49-41 win over KIF champion Kapaa in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championships.

OIA D-I runner-up Aiea returned to the Top 10 at No. 9 after routing Lahainaluna 30-10 at Sue D. Cooley Stadium.

Aiea will visit No. 10 Konawaena in a D-I semifinal on Saturday, while No. 8 ‘Iolani, the defending state champion, will host Waipahu.

Nov. 13, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (11) (10-2, 6-0 OIA Open reg. season) 110 1

> bye

> next: vs. Campbell, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium

2. Punahou (8-1, 4-0 ILH Open reg. season) 99 2

> bye

> next: vs. Mililani, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium

3. Mililani (6-4, 5-1 OIA Open reg. season) 87 3

> bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium

4. Campbell (7-3, 4-2 OIA Open reg. season) 78 4

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium

5. Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH Open reg. season) 58 5

6. Waipahu (10-1, 6-0 OIA D-I reg. season) 45 7

> def. Kapaa 49-41

> at ‘Iolani, Saturday

7. Kapolei (6-5, 3-3 OIA Open reg. season) 43 6

8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I reg. season) 30 8

> bye

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday

9. Aiea (8-3, 5-1 OIA D-I reg. season) 21 NR

> def. Lahainaluna 30-10

> at Konawaena, Saturday

10. Konawaena (9-1, 8-0 BIIF reg. season) 19 10

> bye

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 9).