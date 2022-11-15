comscore Prep football top 10: Still no doubt, Kahuku No. 1
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football top 10: Still no doubt, Kahuku No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

For a 14th week in a row, Kahuku is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
UH defense continues to grow despite growing pains

Scroll Up