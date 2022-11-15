Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep football top 10: Still no doubt, Kahuku No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For a 14th week in a row, Kahuku is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For a 14th week in a row, Kahuku is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The OIA champions have been a unanimous choice by the panel of coaches and media for the past 13 weeks. Their defense of the Open Division state championship resumes Friday against OIA rival Campbell. In the other semifinal, ILH champion Punahou battles OIA runner-up Mililani, also at John Kauinana Stadium. The Top 10 had some changes this week as Waipahu moved up to No. 6, swapping slots with Kapolei. Waipahu (10-1) rallied for a 49-41 win over KIF champion Kapaa in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championships. OIA D-I runner-up Aiea returned to the Top 10 at No. 9 after routing Lahainaluna 30-10 at Sue D. Cooley Stadium. Aiea will visit No. 10 Konawaena in a D-I semifinal on Saturday, while No. 8 ‘Iolani, the defending state champion, will host Waipahu. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Nov. 13, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (11) (10-2, 6-0 OIA Open reg. season) 110 1 > bye > next: vs. Campbell, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium 2. Punahou (8-1, 4-0 ILH Open reg. season) 99 2 > bye > next: vs. Mililani, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium 3. Mililani (6-4, 5-1 OIA Open reg. season) 87 3 > bye > next: vs. Punahou, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium 4. Campbell (7-3, 4-2 OIA Open reg. season) 78 4 > bye > next: vs. Kahuku, Friday, John Kauinana Stadium 5. Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH Open reg. season) 58 5 6. Waipahu (10-1, 6-0 OIA D-I reg. season) 45 7 > def. Kapaa 49-41 > at ‘Iolani, Saturday 7. Kapolei (6-5, 3-3 OIA Open reg. season) 43 6 8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I reg. season) 30 8 > bye > next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday 9. Aiea (8-3, 5-1 OIA D-I reg. season) 21 NR > def. Lahainaluna 30-10 > at Konawaena, Saturday 10. Konawaena (9-1, 8-0 BIIF reg. season) 19 10 > bye > next: vs. Aiea, Saturday No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 9). Also receiving votes: Waianae 5, Moanalua 4, Lahainaluna 2, Nanakuli 2, Kamehameha 1, Maui 1. Previous Story UH defense continues to grow despite growing pains