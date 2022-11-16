Woman, 73, in critical condition following pedestrian collision in Kailua

A 73-year-old woman is in critical condition following a pedestrian collision in Kailua this evening.
The woman was hit by a vehicle at around 6 p.m. in the area of Kalanianaole Highway near Kanapuu Drive, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS transported the woman in critical condition to an area hospital.
