Regarding Saturday’s front-page headline, “Voter apathy reaches record”: So what else is new? Luckily, for most of us in Hawaii (51.6% of registered voters), there may be several reasons for this apathy.

>> The number of entrenched incumbent candidates who deserve reelection because they really seem to be doing the jobs they were elected to do.

>> The real dearth of viable opponents for the positions. We can usually rule out the ones who get themselves arrested and/or indicted.

>> Partially, the politician you know is better than the politician you don’t!

>> Partially, “Inokea, dat no bodda me.”

Ed Schell

Kuliouou

