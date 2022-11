Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Rep. Lauren Ma­tsumoto has assumed leadership among Republicans in the state Legislature. Read more

Matsumoto, one of two Republican state lawmakers who won reelection Nov. 8, takes over as House minority leader from former Rep. Val Okimoto, who successfully sought a seat on the Honolulu City Council after her legislative district was altered by reapportionment this year.

All six Republican members in the 51-member state House, which include four new members and two more than there were in 2021, received leadership roles.

Rep. Diamond Garcia, who represents parts of Ewa and Kapolei in House District 42, will serve as minority floor leader.

Rep. Kanani Souza, whose district includes Makakilo and part of Kapolei in House District 43, will serve as minority whip.

Rep. Gene Ward, who has served 26 years in the House and represents part of Hawaii Kai in House District 18, will continue as minority policy leader.

Rep. David Alcos, who represents part of Ewa Beach and Kalaeloa in House District 41, will serve as assistant minority leader.

Also serving as an assistant minority leader is Rep. Elijah Pierick, who represents Royal Kunia and nearby areas in House District 39.

Matsumoto, who was first elected in 2012, was minority floor leader during this year’s legislative session. In a statement, the representative of House District 38, covering part of Mililani and Waipio Acres, said she looks ahead to work by the expanded state House Republican Caucus.

“I am inspired by this new group of Republican Representatives with all of the strengths that they bring to the table,” she said. “Together we will be a strong voice and advocate for the people of Hawaii.”

Leadership positions among Democrats in the House are expected to be set by the end of this month or early December.

In the 25-member state Senate, leadership roles among Democrats could be announced as early as later this week.

There are two Republican members of the Senate, up from one last year, when Sen. Kurt Fevella was both minority leader and minority floor leader. Fevella, who represents parts of Ewa in Senate District 20, will continue as minority leader. First-term Sen. Brenton Awa, who represents Senate District 23, which stretches from Mokuleia into part of Kaneohe, is minority floor leader, Fevella said.