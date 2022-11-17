High surf on Maui’s north shore keeps rescue personnel busy

Oceangoers caught in large surf on Maui’s north shore have kept first responders busy over the last few days, officials said.

Ocean Safety Officers had to make five rescues Wednesday at Kanaha Beach Park, the Maui Fire Department reported in a news release today. At the beach, where surf was reportedly 10-12 feet, personnel rescued two windsurfers, two kite surfers and a wing surfer who needed assistance getting back to shore. Another windsurfer was rescued at Hamakuapoko Point, MFD said.

All the parties were brought to shore, and none require medical attention, the fire department said.

Today four swimmers and a stand-up paddleboarder at Napili Bay were rescued after getting caught in currents. At D.T. Fleming Park, multiple swimmers needed assistance after become distressed in strong currents and high surf, MFD said.

The department reminded the public that only those experienced with rough ocean conditions should enter the water when surf is high.