Man, 20, allegedly shoots woman, 20, in Kalihi and drives her to hospital

A 20-year-old man who drove a 20-year-old woman to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound has been arrested on suspicion of being the gunman in the incident.
The suspect allegedly shot the woman in the Kalihi area at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department reported. He then transported her to a hospital after she sustained “serious bodily injury.”
Police later identified the man as the person who shot the woman, and at around 8 a.m. today he was located and arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and firearm offenses.
