Woman escapes Makaha house fire

A woman safely escaped a fire that broke out at her home in Makaha this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Thirteen units with 41 firefighters responded to the fire at 84-573 Kepue St. at about 8:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw flames emanating from the front section of the home, the fire department said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8:18 a.m. and extinguished it shortly after 8:30 a.m.
The fire department notified the American Red Cross to assist the displaced resident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.
