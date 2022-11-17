Letters: Politicians lie about fidelity to rule of law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No more political contributions. Nada — because some politicians keep saying we are a country guided by a Constitution and the rule of law, and that it applies to everyone. Read more

They lie. Because there is one person in the country who can break any law and continue to go free — every time.

I’m not sure which party is doing more to destroy democracy in our nation: the extremists wanting to tear down democracy, or the shepherds of our government unwilling to enforce the rule of law.

Bill Santos

Kaneohe

