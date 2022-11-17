comscore More than 75% of Japanese moms work outside the home
News

More than 75% of Japanese moms work outside the home

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

For the first time, working mothers in Japan in 2021 comprised more than 75% of the country’s population of moms, according to a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry survey. Read more

