comscore UH Hilo soccer places 10 on academic teams
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo soccer places 10 on academic teams

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams had a combined 10 student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators’ NCAA Division II academic all-district teams, released Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up