UH Hilo soccer places 10 on academic teams

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams had a combined 10 student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators’ NCAA Division II academic all-district teams, released Wednesday. Read more

Jacelyn Cambra, Filippa Graneld, Jodi Lillie, Maisie Paulson, Daelenn Tokunaga and Grace VerHage made it for the Vulcan women’s team, and John Grover, Wataru Muto, Brady O’Neill and Tom Vorkastner earned honors for the men.

Also earning recognition for the women’s team were Chaminade’s Kira Nishiki, Hoku Schatz, Clara Slate-Liu and Kyla Takazono, and Hawaii Pacific’s Katie Pothier and Kaylee Sumida.

Chaminade’s Brandon Yasue and Hawaii Pacific’s Gerrit Arzberger also made the men’s team.

To be honored the student-athletes must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and be a starter or important reserve.