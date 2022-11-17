Hawaii Beat | Sports UH Hilo soccer places 10 on academic teams By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:26 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams had a combined 10 student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators’ NCAA Division II academic all-district teams, released Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams had a combined 10 student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators’ NCAA Division II academic all-district teams, released Wednesday. Jacelyn Cambra, Filippa Graneld, Jodi Lillie, Maisie Paulson, Daelenn Tokunaga and Grace VerHage made it for the Vulcan women’s team, and John Grover, Wataru Muto, Brady O’Neill and Tom Vorkastner earned honors for the men. Also earning recognition for the women’s team were Chaminade’s Kira Nishiki, Hoku Schatz, Clara Slate-Liu and Kyla Takazono, and Hawaii Pacific’s Katie Pothier and Kaylee Sumida. Chaminade’s Brandon Yasue and Hawaii Pacific’s Gerrit Arzberger also made the men’s team. To be honored the student-athletes must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and be a starter or important reserve. Previous Story ‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic Next Story Scoreboard