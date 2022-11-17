STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Punahou-Mililani headlines Open doubleheader

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not that silence is the modus operandi at Punahou.

Buffanblu coach Nate Kia simply prefers as little distraction as possible before his team’s biggest game of the season. The ILH champions face OIA runner-up Mililani (7-4) on Friday night in the Open Division semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. following the Kahuku-Campbell semifinal at Mililani.

The Buffanblu (8-1) have preferred action over talking, deploying a balanced offense and a defensive unit that has upheld the standard. While Saint Louis dominated the state for several years and Kahuku surged to the 2021 title, Punahou operated one of the best defenses in the islands.

This fall, Punahou has limited six of its nine opponents to a single touchdown or less. Only No. 1 Kahuku and No. 5 Saint Louis have scored more.

“They’re pretty similar to Kahuku in that they come from all over,” Mililani coach Rod York said. “Their defense is well disciplined in their backfield. They fly to the ball, all 11. They’re aggressive and bring heat. They’ve got all types of things. I think they’ve got more blitzes than Kahuku.”

That will be an ultimate challenge for the Trojans, who are not expecting quarterback Kini McMillan to start due to an injury suffered against Campbell on Oct. 21. Mana Tarape, who started in 2021 when McMillan suffered an early-season knee injury, is expected to take the reins.

“Whatever the game dictates, we’ll be prepared to adapt and execute,” Kia said.

The Buffanblu have been relentless defensively all season.

“Punahou will bring five, six, sometimes seven,” York noted. “They also drop into coverage and rush three.”

Punahou’s trench men include Kekai Burnett, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end who has six scholarship offers as a junior and junior linebacker Alika Cavaco-Amoy (6-0, 210), who has offers from Arizona and Hawaii. Sophomore linebacker Ko‘o Kia (6-2, 190) has four offers (Arizona, Hawaii, USC, Utah).

Junior defensive lineman Faiafua Ioane (5-11, 290) is another key factor in Punahou’s defensive front. Punahou has permitted just 10.7 points per game against a slate of eight Open Division foes and one D-I opponent.

Tarape, a senior, has passed for 718 yards on 49-for-75 attempts with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Last year, he developed as the starter, leading the Trojans to a runner-up finish in OIA play before losing to Saint Louis, 27-25, in the state championships.

“We’ll have the same game plan and keep the team going. He’s got an opportunity to lead the team. That’s all we can promise,” York said. “He’s a very loyal, great kid. A 4.0 (grade-point average) kid. Humble, always positive.”

Tarape has one of the most explosive offenses in the Open Division to guide. Kingston Samuelu (326 rushing yards, six TDs) leads the rushing attack. Raymond Roller (48 receptions, six TDs), Onosa‘i Salanoa (49, 683, six) and Derek Tsuchiyama (30, 312, one) have been reliable pass catchers, and Davyn Joseph returned recently from a collarbone injury.

Tarape will also have capable playmakers in Isaiah Padello and Lehiwa Kahana-Travis. The rotation at receiver also includes Jensyn McGee (three TDs), Andrew Manivong Jr. (two TDs) and Makel Paiva (four TDs).

His counterpart, John-Keawe Sagapolutele, has a level of game experience that is unmatched. He started as a freshman, just two games into the 2019 season, and has not missed a game since. The 6-2, 210-pound senior has passed for 2,028 yards and 22 TDs with six picks (131 for 190).

“They have two quarterbacks who have offers,” York said.

Punahou backup QB Ty McCutcheon, a junior, has an offer from Arizona.

“They got dudes,” York noted. “They’ve got the No. 1 rusher in the state (Ala‘i Williams) and No. 1 receiver (Astin Hange). Astin is playing like Kaikai (Carvalho of Kahuku). He could easily be the player of the year this year.”

All of the above might lead some teams to get conservative and turn the game into a ball-control duel. Punahou, with RBs Williams and Iosepa Lyman, can go into smashmouth mode at any time. Mililani has capable ballcarriers in Samuelu and Nakoa Kahana-Travis, but has been pass heavy with 346 aerial attempts and 206 rushing attempts, a 68-32 ratio.

“Our game plan is we’re not going to change. We’re going empty, four wide like we always do,” York said. “Our offense is up to the challenge. This could be our last game, so we’re ready.”

The same goes for Punahou and senior captains Giancarlo Rufo, Travis Ross, Skyden Hanisi, Kielan Siamani, Ean Kamau-Waikiki and Sagapolutele.

Punahou is playing in the state championships for the first time since 2014, when Mililani outscored the Buffanblu for the title, 53-45. Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 260 yards and three TDs for Punahou, but Mililani QB McKenzie Milton passed for 421 yards and seven TDs in the win. Four of those scoring throws went to Kalakaua Timoteo.

No. 4 Campbell vs. No. 1 Kahuku

Campbell (7-3) is one of the few programs that have given Kahuku (10-2) tremendous difficulty in recent seasons. Kahuku eked out a 16-6 regular-season win on a muddy Campbell field on Sept. 10.

This time, Kahuku will have Kainoa Carvalho on the field. The 2021 All-State offensive player of the year has recovered from an ankle injury and is set to play wide receiver and return kicks. He returned in October, but was not in full-time mode then.

“Kainoa makes a difference. He brings a lot to the Kahuku team,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “You work hard to stop their offense and hope the ball bounces your way.”

Campbell QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele opted to transfer from Saint Louis, where he would have been a reserve, and has produced magnificently. The 6-2, 210-pound sophomore has passed for 3,257 yards and 31 TDs with 10 interceptions (205-for-332)

“He reminds me of (former Campbell QB) Blaine Hipa. He’s a lefty and you just cannot count him out. They sometimes make plays and they’re faster than you think even though they’re pocket passers,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “(Sagapolutele) has great touch on the deep ball.”

With Clyde Taulapapa injured since midseason, Kahuku has put the ball in the hands of Va‘aimalae Fonoti (669 yards, 14 TDs). There is a posse of running backs Kahuku can turn to, and QB Waika Crawford has been savvy on the move with four TD rushes. The senior has passed for 2,072 yards and 18 TDs with just two picks in 286 pass attempts.

Kahuku’s premier defense, led by Stanley Raass up front, will be tested by Campbell playmakers, including Tama Togafau-Tavui (50 receptions, 899 yards, five TDs) and Mason Muaau (42, 605, 12 TDs).