comscore STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Punahou-Mililani headlines Open doubleheader
  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 29 Punahou’s Alika Cavaco-Amoy and GianCarlo Rufo buried Saint Louis quarterback Kekahi Graham during the ILH championship at Farrington on Oct. 29

    Punahou’s Alika Cavaco-Amoy and GianCarlo Rufo buried Saint Louis quarterback Kekahi Graham during the ILH championship at Farrington on Oct. 29

This fall, Punahou has limited six of its nine opponents to a single touchdown or less. Only No. 1 Kahuku and No. 5 Saint Louis have scored more. Read more

