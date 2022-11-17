Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, San Diego vs. Lipscomb, noon; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. FOOTBALL HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Open Division Football Championships, semifinals: Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Mililani. TENNIS College women: Hawaii/Stanford Invitational, 3:30 p.m. at UH tennis complex. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BASKETBALL NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN At McCabe gym Multnomah 88, Chaminade 73. Points leaders—Mult: Shaila Mays 26, Bailey Dickerson 17, Alaygza Portis 16, Dalila Rincan 13. CU: Olivia Crigler 20, Dallas Martinez 15, Juliana Losalio-Watson 12. Rebounds leaders: Mult: Portis 10. CU: Emma Morris 8. Assists leaders: Mult: Mays 5. CU: Lile Hina Oyama 5. BIIF Wednesday Girls Varsity Hawaii Prep 42, Hilo 28 Boys JV Hawaii Prep 44, Parker 34 SOCCER ILH Tuesday Girls JV ‘Iolani 1, Kamehameha-White 0 LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Mark McCabe, Kailua, Hawaii Aug. 31 Kaneohe Klipper GC 4 167 6-iron Debbie Shinsato, Mililani Nov. 5 Ted Makalena GC 17 113 5-hybrid Penelope Wong, Waianae Nov. 9 Mililani Golf Club 12 134 5-iron Tony Santiago, Mililani Nov. 13 Navy Marine GC 5 140 8-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted. Previous Story No. 1 ‘Iolani girls overcome slow start to blow by Radford Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2022