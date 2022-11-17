Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, San Diego vs. Lipscomb, noon; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Open Division Football Championships, semifinals: Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Mililani.

TENNIS

College women: Hawaii/Stanford Invitational, 3:30 p.m. at UH tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN

At McCabe gym

Multnomah 88, Chaminade 73.

Points leaders—Mult: Shaila Mays 26, Bailey Dickerson 17, Alaygza Portis 16, Dalila Rincan 13. CU: Olivia Crigler 20, Dallas Martinez 15, Juliana Losalio-Watson 12. Rebounds leaders: Mult: Portis 10. CU: Emma Morris 8. Assists leaders: Mult: Mays 5. CU: Lile Hina Oyama 5.

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep 42, Hilo 28

Boys JV

Hawaii Prep 44, Parker 34

SOCCER

ILH

Tuesday

Girls JV

‘Iolani 1, Kamehameha-White 0

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Mark McCabe, Kailua, Hawaii Aug. 31 Kaneohe Klipper GC 4 167 6-iron

Debbie Shinsato, Mililani Nov. 5 Ted Makalena GC 17 113 5-hybrid

Penelope Wong, Waianae Nov. 9 Mililani Golf Club 12 134 5-iron

Tony Santiago, Mililani Nov. 13 Navy Marine GC 5 140 8-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.