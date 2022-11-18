Gov. David Ige extends SNAP emergency proclamation

Gov. David Ige today signed a fifth emergency proclamation extending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits in Hawaii through Jan. 16, 2023.

The SNAP program provides crucial food and nutritional support to qualifying low-income households, as well as those transitioning from public assistance to self-sufficiency. The program, managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is backed by federal COVID relief funding.

“Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and SNAP benefits provide Hawaii families with nutritious food,” said Ige in a news release. “This emergency proclamation ensures food security through the holidays. I urge families in need to sign up for SNAP so they can get this federal assistance.

Ige has had an emergency proclamation in place for the SNAP benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and extended it several times.

The latest proclamation noted that in October of this year, 85,387 families received additional benefits of more than $17.3 million in SNAP allotments to address food needs.

Families continue to suffer from food insecurity “due to the effects of the pandemic coupled with the continued increase in the cost of daily living – including groceries, child care, transportation and utility costs as record inflation rates climb along with unprecedented gas prices.”

In Hawaii, the Hawaii Department of Human Services’ Benefit, Employment & Support Services Division is working with federal partners to administer the program.

DHS said SNAP recipients must recertify or renew their eligibility annually, which is the case for most households, to receive continued benefits.

To apply for or renew SNAP benefits, visit pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov.