Surfer found dead a half-mile off Maui’s Kanaha Beach Park

KAHULUI >> Maui Fire Department personnel today recovered the body of a surfer off Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului.
An emergency call was received at 10:18 a.m. and rescuers on personal watercraft found the man unresponsive about a half-mile from shore, according to an MFD news release. Surf at the time measured 8 to 10 feet.
The surfer, whose age and identity were not immediately known, was brought to shore, where efforts to revive him failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services, the release said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.