Surfer found dead a half-mile off Maui’s Kanaha Beach Park

KAHULUI >> Maui Fire Department personnel today recovered the body of a surfer off Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului.

An emergency call was received at 10:18 a.m. and rescuers on personal watercraft found the man unresponsive about a half-mile from shore, according to an MFD news release. Surf at the time measured 8 to 10 feet.

The surfer, whose age and identity were not immediately known, was brought to shore, where efforts to revive him failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services, the release said.