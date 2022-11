Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s an exciting add for the Honolulu Zoo: Kendi, a 2,200-pound, 5-year-old Eastern black rhinoceros, came to the zoo Tuesday morning, joining Ari, a female rhino from the critically endangered African species that arrived in September.

The zoo has also added two giraffes and a hippo since earning accreditation (lost in 2016) from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in 2020; a 2017 Honolulu Charter amendment ensuring a steady 0.5% share of property tax revenues annually helped things along. In a September mid-term review, AZA approved continuation of the zoo’s accreditation through 2025.