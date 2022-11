Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nancy Pelosi, the first and only female speaker of the U.S. House, announced in a floor speech Thursday that she would be stepping down from leadership in January but would remain in Congress. Talking about the honor of serving in the House, Pelosi named a few esteemed members, including Hawaii’s late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink, a champion of civil and women’s rights:

“All of us who have served in this House have taken the hallowed oath of office. And it is the oath that stitches us together in a long and storied heritage. Colleagues who served before us are all our colleagues. Colleagues like Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Webster, Shirley Chisholm, Patsy Mink and our beloved John Lewis.”