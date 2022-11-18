comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball: Coach Laura Beeman a teacher at heart
Rainbow Wahine basketball: Coach Laura Beeman a teacher at heart

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 5 The Wahine team celebrated the Big West regular-season title at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on March 5.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL @STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii coach Laura Beeman has brought balance to the Rainbow Wahine coach.

Now in her 11th season leading the Rainbow Wahine, Beeman enters UH’s home opener with a 162-135 record in Hawaii, with five postseason appearances and two Big West regular-season and tournament championships. Read more

