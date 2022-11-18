comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball: Daejah Phillips elevates her game
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball: Daejah Phillips elevates her game

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • JORDAN FONG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Daejah Phillips shot a 3-pointer against Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 1

    JORDAN FONG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Daejah Phillips shot a 3-pointer against Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 1

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Bringing versatility to the Rainbow Wahine will be wing players Ashley Thoms, Eva Ongoongotau, Meilani McBee, Daejah Phillips, McKenna Haire, Jovi Lefotu and Hallie Birdsong.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bringing versatility to the Rainbow Wahine will be wing players Ashley Thoms, Eva Ongoongotau, Meilani McBee, Daejah Phillips, McKenna Haire, Jovi Lefotu and Hallie Birdsong.

Daejah Phillips hadn’t entered high school the last time Hawaii topped the Big West Conference’s preseason women’s basketball poll. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 18, 2022

Scroll Up