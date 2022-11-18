Rainbow Wahine basketball: Daejah Phillips elevates her game
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JORDAN FONG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Daejah Phillips shot a 3-pointer against Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 1
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bringing versatility to the Rainbow Wahine will be wing players Ashley Thoms, Eva Ongoongotau, Meilani McBee, Daejah Phillips, McKenna Haire, Jovi Lefotu and Hallie Birdsong.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree