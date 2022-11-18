Kahuku scores 3 defensive touchdowns to help reach record 16th state football final

Defending state champion Kahuku is back in a state final for a record 16th time as the Red Raiders scored three defensive touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Campbell tonight in the Open Division semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

Kingsley Ah You opened the scoring with a 30-yard TD run on a reverse and Fale Atuaia returned an interception off a deflection 55 yards for a score late in the first half to help Kahuku (11-2) advance to play the winner of tonight’s second semifinal between Punahou and Mililani next Friday.

The Red Raiders have won 21 straight games against Hawaii opponents and ended Campbell’s season in the state semifinals for the third straight season.

Freshman Madden Soliai added a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter and sophomore Aiden Manutai scored on a pick-6 in the fourth quarter to give Kahuku more points scored on defense than offense.

Campbell sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was limited to 231 yards on 23-for-46 passing with four interceptions.

Chauncee Lopez scored on a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play following a Kahuku fumble in the fourth quarter to help the Sabers (7-4) avoid the shutout.

Campbell has lost its last nine games against Kahuku.

Kahuku’s 16th appearance in a state final breaks a tie with Saint Louis, which has 15.