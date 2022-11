Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A hiker was flown to safety after falling on the Diamond Head Trail today. Read more

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:20 a.m. about a male in his 30s who had fallen and was unable to descend the trail on his own, according to a news release. Five HFD units staffed with 16 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at the scene at 11:29 a.m.

Firefighters hiked up the trail and made contact with the hiker and performed a medical assessment, the release said. The hiker was then safely transported by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to a landing zone where his medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services just after noon.