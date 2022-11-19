comscore Kauai nonprofit receives grants for local food production, access
Kauai nonprofit receives grants for local food production, access

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MALAMA KAUA‘I The new Moloa‘a ‘Aina Center will be Kauai’s first food hub. The $3.2 million project will include a two-story facility with a technical assistance hub and a post-harvest processing facility with walk-in cold storage and a commercial kitchen. The space will allow Moloa‘a ‘Aina to expand its existing operations, which are currently working out of a smaller facility in Lihue.

  • COURTESY MALAMA KAUA‘I Malama Kaua‘i’s new Moloa‘a ‘Aina Center is being built on the northeastern side of Kauai.

Malama Kaua‘i, a nonprofit working to improve local food production and access on Kauai, will receive $90,000 in grants from the Kauai Office of Economic Development. Read more

