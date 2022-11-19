Kauai nonprofit receives grants for local food production, access
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
The new Moloa‘a ‘Aina Center will be Kauai’s first food hub. The $3.2 million project will include a two-story facility with a technical assistance hub and a post-harvest processing facility with walk-in cold storage and a commercial kitchen. The space will allow Moloa‘a ‘Aina to expand its existing operations, which are currently working out of a smaller facility in Lihue.
Malama Kaua‘i’s new Moloa‘a ‘Aina Center is being built on the northeastern side of Kauai.