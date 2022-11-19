Remains of Kentucky soldier identified

The POW/MIA Accounting Agency has identified the remains of a Kentucky soldier killed in battle during the Korean War.

Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright, 18, of Whitesville, Ky., was accounted for earlier this year, the agency said Friday in a statement. He was part of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in July 1950 when he went missing in action during fighting along the Kum River near Taejon, South Korea.

His body couldn’t be immediately recovered, and the Army issued a presumptive finding of death in 1953. The Army began recovering remains after regaining control of the area but wasn’t able to identify some, which were later sent to Hawaii for burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

In 2018 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began a project to disinter unidentified remains. Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine that one set of remains belonged to Wright.

A rosette will be placed next to Wright’s name on the Courts of the Missing at Punchbowl to indicate he had been accounted for. He will be buried at a later date in Whitesville.

Meanwhile, an Illinois sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest in his home state after his remains were identified earlier this year.

Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword was buried Tuesday alongside his parents and other relatives at Moccasin Cemetery near the rural central Illinois village of Beecher City. He was 27 when he was killed while serving on the battleship USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941.

The POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Tipsword using DNA provided five years ago by two of his sisters.