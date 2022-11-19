comscore Waianae health center celebrating 50th anniversary
Waianae health center celebrating 50th anniversary

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • COURTESY WAIANAE COAST COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

    The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The center has grown significantly since its opening, becoming a lifeline and innovative resource for the community, which lost its only source of medical care when the Waianae Sugar Mill closed in 1957. Read more

