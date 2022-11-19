Waianae health center celebrating 50th anniversary
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY WAIANAE COAST COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER
The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
-
COURTESY WAIANAE COAST COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER
The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Above, the original WCCHC building in 1972.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree