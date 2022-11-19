GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts UNLV in home finale

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii football team closes its 2022 home schedule when it plays host to UNLV tonight at the Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the Mountain West in Timmy Chang’s first season as head coach. The Warriors are seeking to avoid double-digit losses, as well as honor 24 players on senior night. The number of departures could change depending on the outcome of some petitions for extra seasons. Nickelback Malik Hausman is seeking a medical hardship for an injury that forced him to miss his sophomore year when he was with Arizona.

Last week, the Warriors rolled up 541 yards, with sophomore quarterback Brayden Schager throwing for a career-best 306 yards. But the Warriors were undone by 10 penalties for 115 yards, includig a pick-play violation that nullified a touchdown on the opening drive.

Three key UNLV players — quarterback Doug Brumfield, wideout Kyle Williams and running back Aidan Robbins are fully healthy after each missing time because of injuries. Center Leif Fautanu, who makes the blocking calls, is a University Laboratory School graduate. Middle linebacker Austin Ajiake averages 10.5 tackles per game; rush end Adam Plant Jr. has 11.5 tackles for loss, and Cameron Oliver has returned two of the Rebels’ 13 interceptions for touchdowns.

A key matchup is a placekicker. Daniel Gutierrez, who has earned the nickname “Daniel Boom,” is 12-for-12 on field-goal attempts. UH’s Matthew Shipley has connected on 13 of 16 field-goal attempts.

