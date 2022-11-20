Crash temporarily closes H-1 eastbound by Waimalu off-ramp

Honolulu police have closed four lanes of H-1 freeway eastbound by the Waimalu off-ramp following a collision involving multiple vehicles. Honolulu police, firefighters and emergency personnel are on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
