Crash temporarily closes H-1 eastbound by Waimalu off-ramp

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 pm
Honolulu police have closed four lanes of H-1 freeway eastbound by the Waimalu off-ramp following a collision involving multiple vehicles. Honolulu police, firefighters and emergency personnel are on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

