MFD battle 8-acre brush fire near Honoapiilani Highway

Maui Fire Department crews battled an 8-acre brush fire this afternoon that was fueled by high winds.

Crews responded to the scene near North Kihei Road and Honoapiilani Highway at 1:49 p.m., and the fire was 100% contained about four hours later. Some utility poles were damaged but there was no estimate on the damage, officials said.

The department said crews would remain on the scene and conduct mop-up operations.