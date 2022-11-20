comscore Letter: Settle future cases with hooponopono
Letter: Settle future cases with hooponopono

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding “2 Hawaiian men found guilty of hate crime” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18): The traditional Hawaiian way of dealing with this would be hooponopono, a meeting among all parties concerned, lasting until mutual forgiveness is reached. Read more

