Letter: Settle future cases with hooponopono

Regarding “2 Hawaiian men found guilty of hate crime” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18): The traditional Hawaiian way of dealing with this would be hooponopono, a meeting among all parties concerned, lasting until mutual forgiveness is reached. Read more

As we perhaps move toward the day when native practices are used again as a basis for law and order, this case will be seen as the time in which Hawaii residents truly saw value in the practice of hooponopono.

In light of what has happened, no one wins. Two men are separated from their lives, and the family who moved into the neighborhood can never live happily there. As always, there is no excuse for violence. But let there always be room for redemption.

Patricia Godfrey

Waialae

