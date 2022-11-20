comscore Hawaii police union seeks 25% COVID-19 hazard pay differential
Hawaii police union seeks 25% COVID-19 hazard pay differential

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

The union for police officers in Hawaii has filed four separate grievances challenging the denial of hazard pay amounting to a 25% pay differential for the peak years of the COVID-19 pandemic between March 2020 and March of this year. Read more

