Kevin Nakaoka has been named Honolulu postmaster, replacing Kenji Higaki, who recently retired.

Nakaoka supervises more than 600 employees and the operations of the 18 U.S. Postal Service facilities from Hawaii Kai to Pearl Harbor, including the Main Post Office near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to a USPS news release.

Nakaoka is a 24-year postal employee who began his career as a mail carrier at the Kapalama Post Office. Most recently he served as manager of operation integrations for the USPS Hawaii District office.

The Mililani High School graduate and father of three received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.