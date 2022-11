Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Interviews are underway to select 15 cabinet members and their deputies for Gov.-elect Josh Green’s administration from “hundreds” of applicants, including current state and city officials, state legislators, business leaders and former mayors, according to a spokesperson for Green’s transition team.

None of the applicants have been identified.

Hilton Raethel, spokesperson for Green’s transition team and president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, applauded the diverse backgrounds and mix of applicants seeking to join the administration.

The range of applicants include some existing cabinet members, as well as applicants with business backgrounds but no government experience.

“Having that balance, we see that as a very, very good thing,” Raethel said. “I’m very impressed, personally, with the list of candidates who have come in and are willing to be part of the governor-elect’s team. … We’re not looking at placeholders, we’re not looking at political appointees.”

Interviews began Wednesday and are expected to continue this week.

The transition team also is reviewing applications for state boards and commissions. But the emphasis is on finding appointees for Green’s cabinet, Raethel said.

Applicants are being considered on six criteria: “effectiveness as a manager; collaboration; drive to results; humility and self awareness; alignment (with the governor) on policy issues; and subject matter expertise.”

Green will be inaugurated Dec. 5 and the goal is to enable him to assemble a cabinet so he can “be able to hit the ground running as much as possible,” Raethel said.

All of the cabinet and deputy positions have attracted “a good selection” of applicants, he said.

The state Department of Transportation has drawn a large pool of applications, he said, along with “a good number for the Department of Health.”

“The good news is there is a number of candidates for each of the roles, which is what you want, obviously,” Raethel said.