State rejects temporary barrier for North Shore homeowner
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
The owner of two properties at 59-147 and 59-147 A Ke Nui Road in Sunset Beach asked the state to approve a temporary shoreline barrier after dumping concrete and other materials on the beach.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree