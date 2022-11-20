comscore State rejects temporary barrier for North Shore homeowner
Hawaii News

State rejects temporary barrier for North Shore homeowner

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES The owner of two properties at 59-147 and 59-147 A Ke Nui Road in Sunset Beach asked the state to approve a temporary shoreline barrier after dumping concrete and other materials on the beach.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    The owner of two properties at 59-147 and 59-147 A Ke Nui Road in Sunset Beach asked the state to approve a temporary shoreline barrier after dumping concrete and other materials on the beach.

The state agency tasked with protecting Hawaii’s public beaches and coastal ecosystems says it can’t support a request from a Sunset Beach homeowner who dumped concrete onto the public beach to now install a temporary barrier, such as a so-called burrito, to protect his homes. Read more

Previous Story
New app created by University of Hawaii staff helps fight twolined spittlebug

Scroll Up