Man, 58, dies after crashing into a light post in Ewa Beach

A 58-year-old man driving a light duty pickup truck died after crashing into a light post in the intersection of Renton Road and Park Row in Ewa Beach.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. Honolulu Fire Department worked to extricate the driver pinned in the vehicle, using battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate and free the person at 7:44 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man for treatment but he was dead on arrival, officials said.