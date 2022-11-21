comscore Maui police identify woman in murder case on Molokai
Maui police identify woman in murder case on Molokai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:03 pm
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Pictured is suspect Mariano Garces.

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Pictured is suspect Mariano Garces.

The victim of this weekend’s suspected murder case on Molokai has been identified by the Maui Police Department as 43-year-old Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, who was the girlfriend of suspect Mariano Garces.

Garces, 59, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder with bail set at $1 million.

Police officers early Sunday morning arrested Garces after receiving a call from him the night before describing a possible murder in his home located in Kaunakakai on Molokai.

While responding officers found the lifeless body of the woman in the home Sunday, Garces was nowhere to be found, police said.

However, at 6 a.m. Sunday, following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and Molokai Patrol, the man was arrested, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

