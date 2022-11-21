comscore Letter: End net energy metering so everyone pays fairly
Editorial | Letters

Letter: End net energy metering so everyone pays fairly

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

So Hawaiian Electric has been ordered to revamp its power rate structure (“Hawaiian Electric ordered to revamp power rate structure,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 7). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy’s huge Red Hill mess far from resolved

Scroll Up