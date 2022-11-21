Letter: End net energy metering so everyone pays fairly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So Hawaiian Electric has been ordered to revamp its power rate structure (“Hawaiian Electric ordered to revamp power rate structure,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 7).

For those of us who can’t afford the initial cash outlay for solar panels, it is important that the state Public Utilities Commission ensure the net energy metering (NEM) program is eliminated.

NEM was useful at its inception to incentivize the use of renewable energy. It worked well and for two decades, program participants have enjoyed minimal electric bills on a program that’s closed to the rest of us.

It’s now time for everyone to pay their fair share of the hundreds of millions it costs to run the grid and fund HECO’s capital improvement projects. It’s no longer appropriate to continue to exempt those who were fortunate enough to be able to afford solar decades ago from shouldering some of those costs.

Sharon Takemoto

Kailua

