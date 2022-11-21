Letter: Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

America is in a free fall, plummeting morally and spiritually, with no repentence in sight. Read more

America is in a free fall, plummeting morally and spiritually, with no repentence in sight. The U.S. Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all members of the liberal Democratic caucus, voted 62-37 to advance a bipartisan bill that would enshrine same-sex marriage protections into federal law.

The biblical understanding of marriage as the union of a man and a woman is found in every human civilization in world history. History thus argues against gay marriage.

Since homosexuality is condemned in the Bible, it follows that homosexuals marrying is not God’s will and would be, in fact, sinful.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter