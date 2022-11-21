comscore Divers take 53 tons of marine debris
Hawaii News

Divers take 53 tons of marine debris

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • NOAA A Hawaiian green sea turtle and a juvenile masked booby rest atop a buoyant “ghost net” at Manawai.

    NOAA

    A Hawaiian green sea turtle and a juvenile masked booby rest atop a buoyant “ghost net” at Manawai.

  • NOAA Lead diver Derek Levault returned with a full load of ghost net that was collected from the remote reefs of Manawai.

    NOAA

    Lead diver Derek Levault returned with a full load of ghost net that was collected from the remote reefs of Manawai.

  • NOAA After being cut free from the reef, large “ghost nets” like the one above are recovered by specially trained marine debris technicians from Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project.

    NOAA

    After being cut free from the reef, large “ghost nets” like the one above are recovered by specially trained marine debris technicians from Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project.

A team of specialized divers from Hawaii has once again returned from Papa­hanaumokuakea Marine National Monument with a huge haul of marine debris. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Nov. 10 - Nov. 17, 2022

Scroll Up