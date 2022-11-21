comscore North Shore project gets OK to be built on stilts
North Shore project gets OK to be built on stilts

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An empty lot shown Wednesday at 58-2 Makanale St. near Velzyland where plans to build some three residences at the site were approved despite concerns of erosion and sea level rise.

A mile up the North Shore from where a house fell into the ocean in February, a new oceanfront development just received special approval from the county government. Read more

