Man, 58, dies in collision with light post in Ewa beach

A 58-year-old man died after his light-duty pickup truck struck a street light pole in Ewa Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Renton Road and Park Row at about 7:30 p.m.

Honolulu police said the motorist was traveling westbound on Renton Road when, for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the roadway and struck the light pole.

Firefighters extricated the man pinned in the truck. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was not a factor. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 48th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 38 at the same time last year.