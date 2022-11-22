Ocean Safety aids family swept into surf off North Shore

Honolulu Ocean Safety said it responded this morning to a call this morning for a family of four struggling in waters off of Ke Iki Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

The 911 call came in at 10:13 a.m. for a man, 38, a woman, 35, their teen daughter and her younger sister, after they were swept into the ocean by 8- to 10-foot surf. Fortunately, they were able to make it to shore on their own by the time mobile lifeguard units arrived via ATV and truck.

Lifeguards provided medical treatment until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived, and evaluated them.

Officials said the family was visiting from Indiana, and declined transport to a hospital for further medical evaluation. No major injuries were reported.

Ocean Safety officials remind the public how important it is to know the ocean conditions and your physical limits before entering the ocean.

Lifeguards advise watching out for long lulls in between sets which can create a false sense of safety. If you are unfamiliar with the ocean conditions at a particular spot, it is also advisable to check in with lifeguards first.

Ke Iki Beach, however, has no lifeguard tower, and the nearest one is at least half a mile away.