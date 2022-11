Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Much of the protracted debate about the Haiku Stairs, a Windward Oahu hiking site pegged for removal by the city, is a fight over financial resources: Who will pay the costs associated with it? Supporters have turned to crowdfunding — a 2019 “Save Historic Ha‘iku Stairs” drive at GoFundMe.com raised $14,590 of a $300,000 goal.

Now supporters have a more modest $20,000 target to continue legal battles and by Monday had $3,444 in hand. The stairs are a tough climb, but so is the fundraising.