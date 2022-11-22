Currently Occu-pied

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without pies. If you’re still looking for a delectable dessert for Turkey Day, check out the following.

Napoleon’s Bakery

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without the assortment of pies from Napoleon’s Bakery. Enjoy traditional pumpkin pies ($14.35 in Honolulu) or pumpkin chiffon pies ($14.50).

While it’s not a pie, the bakery’s limited-edition pumpkin cheesecake ($23.95) will be on special until Nov. 24.

Various locations

napoleonsbakery.com

Instagram: @napoleonsbakery

Liliha Bakery

Whether you’re craving pumpkin ($11.95), custard ($11.95), apple ($12.95) or Dutch apple ($16.95) pie, Liliha Bakery has it all. You can find the aforementioned pies at the bakery’s original, Nimitz and Pearl Highlands stores, per marketing lead Connie Wong.

“For the Thanksgiving holiday, we’ll have the pies available at our Ala Moana location, too,” she confirms.

The bakery will also have festive treats like cookies, cakes and more.

Various locations

lilihabakery.com

Instagram: @lilihabakery

Slice by HB Baking

Located in Chinatown, Slice by HB Baking is offering two specials this Thanksgiving. The apple pie ($65) features butter pecan and dulce de leche ice creams on a snickerdoodle crust. It includes hot baked apples and a cinnamon oat crumb.

Meanwhile, the business’s pumpkin pie ($55) features layers of pumpkin crunch and Laie Vanilla Co. cheesecake ice cream on a gingersnap crust with whipped cream.

Pies are sliced into tenths; call the shop for orders.

Located Inside Jolene’s Market

100 N. Beretania St., Honolulu

808-202-8601

hbbaking.com

Instagram: @slicebyhbbaking

Sweet Revenge Honolulu

Known for its fresh, housemade pies with local ingredients, Sweet Revenge Honolulu is offering a smorgasbord of pies for Turkey Day.

Nine-inch vanilla bean custard, local pumpkin and sweet potato pies ($32) will be available, along with 9-inch apple crumb, cranberry apple crumb and French apple custard with almond toppings, and 9-inch pecan pies ($40).

“All pies are also available in a 5-inch size for $12, with the exception of the pecan, which is $13,” says business owner Kathy Masunaga.

Sweet Revenge will be at the Blaisdell farmers market Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. with these Thanksgiving treats, as well as mochi platters (six pieces for $15, 18 pieces for $45). You can also pick them up at the bakery’s kitchen (Robello Lane location) from 9 to 11 a.m.

“All pies are made from scratch — we use local pumpkin, fresh apples and cranberries, fresh eggs, cream, milk and butter,” Masunaga confirms.

979 Robello Lane, Honolulu

808-282-0234

sweetrevengehonolulu.com