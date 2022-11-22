Currently Occu-pied
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Nov. 22, 2022
PHOTO COURTESY NAPOLEON’S BAKERY
Slices of Pumpkin ($14.35, Full) and Pumpkin Chiffon ($14.50, Full) Pies
PHOTO COURTESY LILIHA BAKERY
Variety of pies from Liliha Bakery
PHOTO COURTESY ROWENA SALANGA
Apple pie ($65) with butter pecan and dulce de leche ice creams on a snickerdoodle crust; made with hot baked apples and cinnamon oat crumb
-
PHOTO COURTESY SWEET REVENGE HONOLULU
Pumpkin crunch pie ($12)
