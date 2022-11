Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Multiple new restaurants are opening, while others recently reopened. Check out the following:

Kakaako speakeasy reopens

If you’re looking for a distinguished spot to get away, you’ll love The HI BRAU Room speakeasy, located above Aloha Beer Co.’s Kakaako location (700 Queen St.). This speakeasy specializes in cocktails and is open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

Enjoy cocktails like the signature Old Fashioned ($15), Negroni ($15) and The HI Brew martini ($13), along with bar bites like candied walnuts ($5) and salt and vinegar chips ($5).

Make reservations via alohabeer.com.

New korean fried chicken

bb.q Chicken opened its second location in Aiea Shopping Center (99-115 Aiea Heights Drive Ste. 303). The biz is known for its authentic fried chicken wings and sides.

Each menu item is made to order, using authentic imported ingredients from Korea. The chicken is fried in traditional Korean methods in which it’s hand brushed, hand battered and fried for a longer period of time, resulting in a crispy texture with a juicy interior.

Popular menu items include golden fried ($16.99 half, $29.99 full), honey garlic ($17.99 half, $30.99 full) and secret sauced wings ($17.99 half, $30.99 full). The biz also offers dishes like cheese tteokbokki ($12.99) and fried chicken sandwiches ($7.99).

Call 808-762-3532 or visit bbdotqchickenhawaii.com.

Waikiki brunch spot

Westman Café + Lounge (280 Beach Walk) recently opened for breakfast/brunch and lunch. The café (former Bills Sydney location) is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.

Kick things off with beverages like matcha latte, mocktails (like the gorgeous Island Butterfly) and aesthetic cocktails. Enjoy a 20% kamaaina discount and validated parking for two hours ($5).

Popular dishes include Big Island honey soufflé pancakes ($26), wagyu loco moco ($26), wagyu oxtail soup ($27) and kalbi fried rice ($24), which is complete with Spam, mushrooms, jalapeños and green onions. The café’s brioche is made in-house, so any of the toasts — avocado ($21), smoked salmon ($21) and French toast with mini açaí bowl ($23) — are a hit. If you want something unique, order the Croque Monsieur ($22), which comes with bechamel sauce, Gruyere cheese and ham.

Call 808-922-1500 or make reservations online (resy.com/cities/hnl/westmancafe).

