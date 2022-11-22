comscore Aviation museum, airline partner on tours for Hawaii students
Aviation museum, airline partner on tours for Hawaii students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM Students from Kihei Elementary School on Maui were the first to participate in the Winter Fest Education Travel Program, traveling to Oahu on Nov. 14 to visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

    Students from Kihei Elementary School on Maui were the first to participate in the Winter Fest Education Travel Program, traveling to Oahu on Nov. 14 to visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

A partnership between Southwest Airlines and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is making it possible for up to 900 neighbor island students to travel to visit the Oahu museum with most major expenses covered, and schools are invited to apply. Read more

