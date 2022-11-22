Aviation museum, airline partner on tours for Hawaii students
PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM
Students from Kihei Elementary School on Maui were the first to participate in the Winter Fest Education Travel Program, traveling to Oahu on Nov. 14 to visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.
