Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park holds reopening ceremony in Chinatown
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:59 p.m.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Kahu Makani Tabura gave the blessing.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, Gregory Dunn, with the Hawaii Theatre and Warren Luke, chairman of the Sun Yat-sen Hawaii Foundation, answer questions from the media Monday during a blessing for the reopening ceremony for the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park in Chinatown.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahu Makani Tabura blessed the grounds Monday during the reopening of Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park in Chinatown.