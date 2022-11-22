comscore Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park holds reopening ceremony in Chinatown
Hawaii News

Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park holds reopening ceremony in Chinatown

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, Kahu Makani Tabura gave the blessing.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, Gregory Dunn, with the Hawaii Theatre and Warren Luke, chairman of the Sun Yat-sen Hawaii Foundation, answer questions from the media Monday during a blessing for the reopening ceremony for the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park in Chinatown.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahu Makani Tabura blessed the grounds Monday during the reopening of Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park in Chinatown.

A reopening ceremony was held Monday at Chinatown’s Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park after it had been closed for renovations since November 2019. Read more

