Hawaii Hilo’s Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was named the PacWest Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the conference on Monday.

Tait-Jones, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, had 28 points and 13 rebounds in an 87-82 overtime victory over Alaska Anchorage last Monday.